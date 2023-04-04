Klaus Teuber, Settlers of Catan creator, dies.

Klaus Teuber, the creator of Settlers of Catan, has passed away.

The world of tabletop gaming has lost a legend with the passing of Klaus Teuber, creator of the immensely popular board game, Settlers of Catan. Teuber, who was 73 at the time of his death, had been battling a long-term illness.

Settlers of Catan, first published in 1995, is a strategy game that involves players competing to build a settlement on the fictional island of Catan. The game has become a staple in board game cafes and living rooms around the world, with millions of copies sold.

Teuber’s legacy will undoubtedly live on through his creation, which has spawned numerous expansions and spin-offs, as well as inspiring a whole new generation of board game enthusiasts.

The German game designer had a long and illustrious career in the tabletop gaming industry, with Settlers of Catan being just one of his many successful games. Teuber was a prolific inventor, having designed more than a dozen games in his career.

In the wake of Teuber’s passing, the tabletop gaming community has been quick to express their condolences and pay tribute to the man who brought so much joy to so many.

“He was a true pioneer in the industry,” said board game enthusiast and podcaster Tom Vasel. “His games brought people together and provided hours and hours of entertainment. He will be greatly missed.”

Teuber’s impact on the tabletop gaming industry cannot be overstated. His legacy extends far beyond Settlers of Catan, as he played a significant role in shaping the modern board game landscape.

Teuber’s contributions to the hobby will continue to be felt for years to come, as will the love and admiration of those who were lucky enough to share in his creations. Rest in peace, Klaus Teuber.

Source : @io9

Settlers of Catan Creator, Klaus Teuber, Has Passed Away https://t.co/mEbq0LYqdl pic.twitter.com/tfLWqqhC7j — io9 (@io9) April 4, 2023

