Klymax Lounge shooting today : Klymax Lounge Night Club Shooting in KCMO Results in 3 Fatalities and 2 Injuries

Klymax Lounge nightclub shooting in KCMO results in 3 fatalities and 2 injuries today 2023.

A shooting at a night club in Kansas City, Missouri, has left three people dead and two injured. Police responded to the shooting at Klymax Lounge night club in the early hours of Sunday morning and found multiple victims on the scene. Detectives are processing the scene for evidence and are speaking to potential witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call KCPD detectives or the anonymous TIPS Hotline.

News Source : KSHB 41 Kansas City News

