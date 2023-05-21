“Klymax Lounge shooting victim” today : KC shooting at Klymax Lounge leaves one man dead, identified as victim

KC shooting at Klymax Lounge claims identity of man as victim today 2023.

Three people were killed and two others injured in a shooting at Klymax Lounge in Kansas City. The victims have not been identified by the police, but Honystye Chancellor said that her stepfather, Jason McConnell, was one of the victims. McConnell worked as a security guard at the club and had multiple jobs in the area. The motive for the shooting remains unclear, and police are investigating. Including this incident, there have been 65 homicides in Kansas City so far this year.

