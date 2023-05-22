Klymax Lounge shooting victim’s family mourns their loss today : Mother of 3 killed in Klymax Lounge shooting: Family mourns and remembers her

Family Grieves Loss of Mother of Three Who Was Fatally Shot at Klymax Lounge today 2023.

Three people have been killed and two others injured in a shooting outside a nightclub in Kansas City’s south Oak Park district. The incident took place at the Klymax nightclub in the early hours of 21 March. Neighbours have since left candles and flowers outside the club in memory of those killed. The AdHoc Group Against Crime is working to tackle the problem of violence in the area.

News Source : KSHB 41 Kansas City News

