Knife attack in Annecy injures two adults and four children, suspect identified as Syrian asylum seeker granted refugee status in Sweden

Annecy knife attack suspect

According to authorities, six individuals, including two adults and four young children, were injured in a knife attack in the town of Annecy in southeastern France. Some of the victims are in critical condition. A suspect has been apprehended and is being interrogated. The suspect is reportedly a Syrian asylum seeker who had been granted refugee status in Sweden and was not previously known to French intelligence services. The suspect had been residing in Sweden for ten years and filed a second asylum application in France in November 2020, identifying as a “Christian from Syria” and possessing a cross at the time of arrest. French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne and Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin have arrived in Annecy, and no motive has been announced for the attack. President Emmanuel Macron condemned the act as one of “absolute cowardice” and stated that the nation is in shock, with children and an adult fighting for their lives.

