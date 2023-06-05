“Knife Crime Hotspots UK”: The Top 10 Riskiest Locations in the UK for Knife Violence

10 Most Dangerous Places for Knife Crime in the UK

Knife crime is a growing problem in the UK, with increasing numbers of people being injured or killed by knives. It is a problem that affects all parts of the country, but some areas are more dangerous than others. Here are the 10 most dangerous places for knife crime in the UK:

1. London

London is the knife crime capital of the UK, with the highest number of knife crimes reported in the country. In 2019, there were 15,080 knife crimes reported in London, which is a 7% increase from the previous year. The majority of these crimes occurred in the boroughs of Westminster, Newham, Tower Hamlets, and Southwark.

2. Manchester

Manchester has the second-highest number of knife crimes in the UK, with 1,864 reported in 2019. The areas with the highest number of knife crimes in Manchester are the city centre, Cheetham Hill, and Moss Side.

3. Birmingham

Birmingham is the third most dangerous place for knife crime in the UK, with 1,659 reported in 2019. The areas with the highest number of knife crimes in Birmingham are Ladywood, Lozells, and Handsworth.

4. Liverpool

Liverpool has the fourth-highest number of knife crimes in the UK, with 775 reported in 2019. The areas with the highest number of knife crimes in Liverpool are Toxteth, Anfield, and Kirkdale.

5. Leeds

Leeds has the fifth-highest number of knife crimes in the UK, with 758 reported in 2019. The areas with the highest number of knife crimes in Leeds are the city centre, Harehills, and Burmantofts.

6. Nottingham

Nottingham is the sixth most dangerous place for knife crime in the UK, with 684 reported in 2019. The areas with the highest number of knife crimes in Nottingham are St Ann’s, Radford, and Arboretum.

7. Sheffield

Sheffield has the seventh-highest number of knife crimes in the UK, with 563 reported in 2019. The areas with the highest number of knife crimes in Sheffield are the city centre, Burngreave, and Sharrow.

8. Bristol

Bristol is the eighth most dangerous place for knife crime in the UK, with 508 reported in 2019. The areas with the highest number of knife crimes in Bristol are Easton, St Paul’s, and Lawrence Hill.

9. Coventry

Coventry has the ninth-highest number of knife crimes in the UK, with 452 reported in 2019. The areas with the highest number of knife crimes in Coventry are the city centre, Foleshill, and Hillfields.

10. Leicester

Leicester is the tenth most dangerous place for knife crime in the UK, with 408 reported in 2019. The areas with the highest number of knife crimes in Leicester are the city centre, Braunstone, and Spinney Hills.

Conclusion

Knife crime is a serious problem in the UK, and these 10 areas are the most dangerous places for it. The authorities need to take action to reduce the number of knife crimes in these areas and make them safer for residents and visitors alike.

