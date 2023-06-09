Knife-wielding man stabs 4 young children in French Alps park, leaves 2 adults wounded

Knife-wielding man stabs 4 young children in French Alps park, leaves 2 adults wounded

Posted on June 9, 2023

French Alps stabbing victim names. : Knife-wielding man stabs four young children and two adults in French Alps park attack, victims suffer life-threatening injuries

A man wielding a knife attacked four young children at a lakeside park in the French Alps on Thursday, while onlookers called for assistance. The children, aged between 22 months and 3 years old, sustained life-threatening injuries, while two adults were also wounded. One child in a stroller was repeatedly assaulted. The Southeast Missourian newspaper has a long history of documenting local events, upholding values such as truth, quality, and community. Readers can support its mission.

News Source : seMissourian.com

  1. French Alps knife attack
  2. Park violence in France
  3. Child injury in French Alps
  4. Urgent call for help in French Alps
  5. Critical condition of children in knife attack
Post Views: 6

Leave a Reply