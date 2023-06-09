French Alps stabbing victim names. : Knife-wielding man stabs four young children and two adults in French Alps park attack, victims suffer life-threatening injuries

A man wielding a knife attacked four young children at a lakeside park in the French Alps on Thursday, while onlookers called for assistance. The children, aged between 22 months and 3 years old, sustained life-threatening injuries, while two adults were also wounded. One child in a stroller was repeatedly assaulted. The Southeast Missourian newspaper has a long history of documenting local events, upholding values such as truth, quality, and community. Readers can support its mission.

Read Full story : International News: Knife attack at park in French Alps critically wounds 4 young children as people cry for help (6/9/23) /

News Source : seMissourian.com

French Alps knife attack Park violence in France Child injury in French Alps Urgent call for help in French Alps Critical condition of children in knife attack