“Knockout Boxer Comparison: Shields vs Cornejo”: Comparing the Knockout Boxing Skills of Claressa Shields and Maricela Cornejo

Claressa Shields to Defend Her Title Against Maricela Cornejo

Claressa Shields, the Undisputed middleweight champion, is set to defend her title against Maricela Cornejo on June 3rd. Both women are top fighters, and fans are eagerly anticipating their epic clash. While the two fighters are evenly matched in many ways, the question remains: who is the better knockout boxer?

The Undefeated Claressa Shields

At 28 years old, Claressa Shields has yet to lose a fight in her professional career. She has won 13 fights in a row, but has only won two of those fights via knockout. This may come as a surprise to some, given Shields’ dominance in the ring. In fact, her last five fights have all been won via unanimous decision, allowing her to maintain her undefeated record.

Maricela Cornejo’s Knockout Record

Maricela Cornejo, on the other hand, has won six fights via knockout in her career. She has a total of 16 wins with five losses. While Cornejo has managed to knock out some of her opponents, many of her KOs are not particularly significant. Her fighting style and stance are quite different from Shields’, which has caused her problems in the past. In her big match against Franchón Crews-Dezurn, for example, she was cornered for the entire fight and lost both of their encounters.

Fighting Styles

When comparing the two fighters’ styles, it becomes clear that Claressa Shields is the more dominant fighter. Shields uses a left-right combo to push her opponents onto their heels before transitioning to body shots. While she has only won two fights via knockout, she has always been dominant in the ring. Cornejo, on the other hand, waits for a significant opening to land her punches.

The Big Fight

The Shields vs. Cornejo fight will take place on June 3rd at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. While both women are top fighters, it seems that Shields may have the edge in this matchup. Her dominant fighting style and consistency in the ring give her a clear advantage over Cornejo, who has struggled against some of her opponents in the past.

Conclusion

Claressa Shields and Maricela Cornejo are both top fighters in their own right, but when it comes to knockout power, Shields is the clear winner. Her dominant fighting style and consistent performance in the ring give her a significant edge over Cornejo. Fans can’t wait to see these two fighters face off in the ring on June 3rd, and it’s sure to be an exciting matchup.

News Source : Inside Sport India

Source Link :Who is a Better Knockout Boxer Between Claressa Shields and Maricela Cornejo?/