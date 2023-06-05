“Knockout Power Comparison: Munguia vs. Derevyanchenko”: Comparing Jaime Munguia and Sergiy Derevyanchenko: Who Has a Stronger Knockout Ability?

Jaime Munguia and Sergiy Derevyanchenko are set to face off against each other in what is expected to be a thrilling match this Saturday at the Toyota Center in Ontario, California. The two best middleweight fighters in the world will go head-to-head, and fans are eagerly anticipating the KOs that may occur during the match. In this article, we take a closer look at who is the better knockout artist between the two fighters.

Jaime Munguia is considered by many to be the better knockout artist of the two fighters. With more than 40 fights under his belt, Munguia has a professional record of 41-0, with 33 knockout wins and 8 by decision. The 26-year-old has fought in three different weight classes, including the welterweight division, lightweight division, and middleweight division.

Munguia made his professional debut in 2013 in a fight against Manuel Mora, where he knocked out his opponent in the second round. Since then, the Mexican fighter has dominated his opponents, including tough opponents like Brandon Cook, Tureano Johnson, Gabriel Rosado, and Jimmy Kelly.

Munguia uses an orthodox stance and starts his attacks with a dynamic slide into his opponent’s zone. He then delivers a left and right combination to stun his opponent with body shots. He has won the majority of his matches with the left hook combination to score a knockout win.

Sergiy Derevyanchenko, on the other hand, has a lot of experience fighting tough opponents like Gennady Golovkin and Jermall Charlo. He has a professional record of 14-4, with 10 knockout wins and 4 wins by decision. Although he hasn’t lost any of his matches via knockout, he is still considered a formidable opponent for Jaime Munguia. The Ukrainian fighter uses an orthodox stance and usually lands a right hook to knock out his opponents.

While Munguia may hold the title of the better knockout artist, Derevyanchenko has the experience to potentially pull off a unanimous decision or even a knockout win against his opponent. It will be interesting to see how the two fighters perform against each other in this highly anticipated match.

In conclusion, fans are eagerly anticipating the match between Jaime Munguia and Sergiy Derevyanchenko. While Munguia is considered the better knockout artist, Derevyanchenko has the experience to potentially pull off a win against his opponent. It will be interesting to see how the match unfolds and who comes out on top.

