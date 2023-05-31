“Know-It-All”: All the Information You Require

June’s PS Plus Games are Finally Revealed

Sony has revealed the next batch of free PlayStation Plus Essential games headed to subscribers in June. Three new games will make their way to your PS5 and PS4 this coming month. Here’s everything you need to know.

June’s PS Plus Essential Titles

Three games from three different genres are coming to PS Plus in June:

NBA 2K23

The latest in 2K’s long-running hit basketball video game series will be free just in time for summer.

Jurassic World Evolution 2

If you’ve ever wanted to run your own dinosaur theme park, now’s your chance. What could go wrong?

Trek To Yomi

By far the most interesting of the bunch, this is a black-and-white Samurai action game in the style Akira Kurosawa. Cinematic, artsy, this is one I’m very excited to take for a spin.

When do June’s PS Plus games release?

You have until Tuesday, June 6th to download May’s free games: GRID Legends, Chivalry 2 and Descenders, so don’t miss out on those. Download them by Monday the 5th just to be safe because the 6th is also when these new titles are released.

What do you think of this month’s PS Plus lineup?

Overall, this is a solid lineup for PS Plus subscribers. Fans of sports games will be excited to get their hands on NBA 2K23, while Jurassic World Evolution 2 offers a unique experience for those who love simulation games. Trek To Yomi is the standout title, offering a visually stunning and immersive experience for fans of action-adventure games. All in all, June’s PS Plus games offer a little something for everyone.

Comprehensive guide Expert advice Essential information Complete overview In-depth knowledge

News Source : Erik Kain

Source Link :Everything You Need To Know/