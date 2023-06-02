Know-it-all: All the Information You Should Be Aware of

Volkswagen’s Three-Row ID. Buzz: What You Need to Know

Volkswagen promised a wide range of exciting new vehicles on its MEB electric vehicle platform. Then they launched the solid but sort of boring ID.4 crossover for America. The brand’s newest EV, the ID. Buzz (an electric nod to the original Microbus) should be more fun. VW initially unveiled the two-row version for Europe. Now, the brand has unveiled the three-row model bound for America. Here’s what you need to know.

The ID. Buzz has two powertrain options

Americans are getting the long wheelbase, passenger ID. Buzz. It has a larger 91 kWh battery pack. It has a more powerful rear-wheel-drive motor offering 282 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque. A dual-motor all-wheel-drive Buzz with 330 hp will also be available at launch. The three-row ID. Buzz has a higher top speed of 99 mph (limited) vs. 90 mph with the two-row model.

The ID. Buzz is much bigger than the original Microbus

The original Type 2 Microbus was a marvel of space efficiency, fitting seating and luggage capacity for eight into a space about the size of a 2019 Beetle. The ID. Buzz is markedly bigger. It’s roughly the same height (74.6 inches) and width (77.9 inches) as a 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser with about a 15-inch longer wheelbase. It also offers a massive 67.4-inch by 40.8-inch sunroof. But despite being an apparent brick on paper, the ID. Buzz is aerodynamically efficient. VW says it has a drag coefficient of just 0.29.

The ID. Buzz can seat up to 7 passengers

The standard ID. Buzz seats up to seven passengers, six if you opt for second-row captain’s chairs. The second and third rows fold flat. The third row is completely removable. And an optional flexboard adds storage cubbies and creates a flat floor.

Comfort features come standard on the ID. Buzz

It doesn’t appear there is a stripper-spec version of the ID. Buzz. VW says 12-way power-adjustable driver and passenger seats with heating, ventilation and massage functions will be standard. So will a heated steering wheel and heated outboard rear seats. The ID. Buzz will also have “Easy Open and Close” sliding doors on both sides, powered sliding rear windows and a kick-to-open tailgate.

Volkswagen addressed some of the infotainment issues for the ID Buzz

VW has too much invested in its maligned digital cockpit to abandon it. But the ID. Buzz receives a tweaked version that resolves some of the worst usability concerns. Touch sliders still control the volume and temperature, but they are illuminated now. Climate functions are fixed to the bottom of the 12.9-inch display for easy access. And a top bar now provides easy access to the main menu and a Car Control Center with all the main functions on one screen.

What is the range of the VW ID. Buzz?

Volkswagen has not announced the range yet for the ID. Buzz. The two-row version has a range of about 263 miles according to the more generous WLTP standard, which could work out to around 230 miles under EPA testing. The three-row’s larger battery pack should deliver more range.

How much does the Volkswagen ID. Buzz cost?

VW has not revealed pricing yet for the ID. Buzz. The starting price for the two-row passenger model in the UK is £58,915. At the current exchange rate, that works out to a little over $61,000 when VAT is excluded. And the three-row with the larger battery pack would presumably be more expensive than the two-row model.

When can you buy a VW ID. Buzz in America?

Volkswagen has not yet provided a specific timeline. But they are planning for the ID. Buzz to go on sale in America sometime in 2024. Volkswagen declined to offer a model year, which means the ID. Buzz could still end up arriving later in the year as a 2025 model year vehicle.

