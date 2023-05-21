Knoxville nightclub shooting.: One man killed and another injured in Knoxville nightclub shooting.

One person was killed and another injured in a shooting outside The Kave nightclub in Knoxville, Tennessee. The police were called to the scene at around 4:15 am and found a man in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. Another person with a gunshot wound arrived at a hospital in a personal vehicle. No arrests have been made, and the police are asking for help in finding the suspect.

