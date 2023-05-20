Knoxville shooting: Police report one dead and one injured in shooting on Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville, Tennessee

One person has been killed and another injured in a shooting near Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville, Tennessee. The incident happened at around 4:15 a.m. on Saturday at The Kave, according to the Knoxville Police Department. The police say that shell casings were found in the parking lot of The Kave and the surrounding area. The Knoxville Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the incident. At present, there is no suspect information.

