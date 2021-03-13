Ko Zwe Htet Soe Death – Obituary : RT @Maria50687087: Shwe Yote Hlwar, 5, at the funeral of her father, Ko Zwe Htet Soe, 26, in Yangon on Friday. He was shot by th…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @Maria50687087: Shwe Yote Hlwar, 5, at the funeral of her father, Ko Zwe Htet Soe, 26, in Yangon on Friday. He was shot by the security forces on Wednesday. No word to describe my sadness for that child and condolences to her family. TOWARDS FEDERAL UNION

#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar

#Mar13Coup



——————————-NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook.

TRIBUTES.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.