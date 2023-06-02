Kobe Bryant, Religion of Sports, Passion.: Discovering Passion: The Role of Kobe Bryant in the Journey of Religion of Sports Cofounder Gotham Chopra

Office With a View: The Importance of “Putting in the Work” with Kobe Bryant

Gotham Chopra, a TV producer and filmmaker, credits basketball icon Kobe Bryant for teaching him the importance of “putting in the work” in his career and personal life. After meeting Bryant, Chopra realized that he could combine his passions for sports and storytelling to create his own business. He co-founded Religion of Sports, a TV production company, with Tom Brady and Michael Strahan a few years later.

Combining Passions

Chopra’s first job out of college was as a Channel One reporter covering international conflict. This job allowed him to travel to countries such as Chechnya, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Colombia, Iran, and Iraq. However, he yearned for a career that could unite sports and storytelling. Meeting Kobe Bryant was a turning point in his life because it was then that he realized that these two passions could coexist. Together, they collaborated on the 2015 Showtime documentary “Muse,” which explores Bryant’s mentorships, allies, and rivalries that shaped his career.

The Importance of “Putting in the Work”

Kobe Bryant taught Chopra that being gifted and talented is not enough; one must put in the hours of hard work, practice, and self-reflection to be successful. He emphasized that even the best players in the history of baseball strike out six or seven times out of ten, but the lessons learned from those failures are what make them resilient.

The Lessons from Sports

Sports is full of life lessons that can be applied to any career or personal life. Being the greatest in the world is not enough if one does not surround themselves with great teammates. Agility and the ability to adapt to circumstances are essential skills for success. The pandemic has shown us that adaptability is necessary for survival in any industry.

Advice for Young People

Chopra advises young people looking to break into the industry to focus on storytelling. It is a craft that requires practice and study. Sports is full of mythic and archetypal stories that make for great storytelling. Technology and data may change the way we think about storytelling, but it will never go away.

The Industry Landscape

The industry landscape is constantly changing, and the platforms, trends, and consumer habits are always evolving. However, the basics of great storytelling remain the same. Chopra cautions against becoming too data-obsessed, as algorithms can dictate content creation.

Addressing Industry Problems

Chopra believes that understanding the basics of great storytelling is the solution to the industry’s problem of becoming too data-obsessed. Athletes forming their production and media companies is a trend that Chopra is watching closely. Building a business is a never-ending series of problem-solving, and the most valuable asset of any company is its people.

Preparing for Uncertainty

Religion of Sports has primarily focused on unscripted content, but they are preparing for the uncertainty associated with situations like the WGA strike by expanding into scripted content. Chopra is wary of getting too caught up in trends and advises focusing on the bigger picture.

In conclusion, the lessons learned from Kobe Bryant and sports can be applied to any career or personal life. “Putting in the work” and being resilient are essential skills for success. The basics of great storytelling remain the same, even as the industry landscape continues to evolve.

