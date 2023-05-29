“Kochi City Police Fine for Waste Dumping” today : Those who dump waste in public places in Kochi City will face hefty fines from the police.

Heavy fines to be imposed by Kochi City police on those who litter in public areas today 2023.

The Kochi City police are cracking down on those dumping waste along roads ahead of the monsoon season, with the District Police Chief warning of heavy fines for violators. The police have registered over 1,000 cases, with fines imposed and names and addresses of the accused circulated as a deterrent. The State Police Chief had issued an executive order in 2016 to implement Solid Waste Management Rules, with various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Kerala Municipalities Act, and the Kerala Panchayati Raj Act being invoked.

News Source : The_Hindu

