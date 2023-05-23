Kochi police official accused of knocking down two-wheeler rider

G.P. Manuraj : Police official accused in hit-and-run incident in Kochi

The Kochi city police have initiated two investigations against G.P. Manuraj, the inspector of Kadavanthra police station, who allegedly hit a two-wheeler rider with his car and fled the scene on May 18. The incident was reported by the Thoppumpady police two days later, and the victim, Vimal Joly, suffered from multiple injuries. A case has been registered against Manuraj, and the Mattancherry assistant commissioner will investigate the matter. Additionally, an internal inquiry by the special branch assistant commissioner has also been ordered. The delay in registering the FIR and the police’s reluctance to reveal the accused’s identity and vehicle registration number have come under criticism. However, Joly declined to complain about police apathy, stating that his treatment for injuries contributed to the delay in filing the FIR. The investigations are expected to cover various aspects, including the circumstances leading to the accident and whether Manuraj fled the scene.

News Source : The_Hindu

Kochi City Police Hit and Run Police Inquiry Cop Accusation Two Levels of Inquiry