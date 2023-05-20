Kofi Gyan – victim of fatal accident while traveling for mother’s funeral : NGO Director Kofi Gyan dies in car accident while traveling for mother’s funeral in Ghana

NGO Executive Director, Kofi Gyan, Dies with Two Relatives in Car Accident While Traveling for Mother’s Funeral

A man, identified as Kofi Gyan, has tragically passed away alongside two relatives while en route to his mother’s funeral in the Bono East Region. The accident occurred on May 19, 2023, in Enyiresi in the Eastern Region on the Accra-Kumasi highway. Gyan was driving a Hyundai Sonata car with registration number GS 7776-19 when the car fell into a river along the highway after he lost control of the steering wheel in an attempt to avoid a head-on collision with a sprinter bus that had made a wrongful overtaking. The accident resulted in the death of all three occupants. The bodies of the deceased were conveyed by officers of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and deposited at the Enyiresi Government Hospital. The GNFS received a distress call about the incident at 6:10 am on Friday, and arrived at the scene at 6:33 am. The car and bodies were retrieved at 7:03 am using GNFS equipment. Preliminary investigations suggest that the car may have crashed on a hard surface since it was severely damaged from the front. The driver of the sprinter whose reckless overtaking caused the accident is suspected to have fled the scene. The police have appealed to members of the public who may have been on board the sprinter bus to volunteer information that can lead to the driver’s arrest. Gyan, the Executive Director of Initiators of Change Foundation, a non-governmental organization, was a native of Kwabeng in the Nkoranza South Municipality of the Bono East Region. His 75-year-old mother’s funeral was set for Saturday, May 20, 2023. Friends and colleagues have been mourning him on his Facebook page, where he had previously made several posts about his mother’s demise and funeral arrangements while paying tribute to her.

