Kofta Recipe: Easy Recipe for Making Delicious Koftas in a Few Simple Steps

Potato Koftas: A Delicious and Easy-to-Make Recipe

Potatoes are known as the king of vegetables and are used in a variety of dishes. From parathas and pakoras to vegetables, potatoes are a versatile ingredient that can be used to create delicious meals. If you’re looking to try something new, why not make potato koftas? These tasty treats are sure to leave you wanting more.

Ingredients for Potato Koftas

4 boiled potatoes

4 tbsp gram flour

1/2 tsp red chili powder

1/4 tsp turmeric powder

1/2 tsp salt

Ingredients for Kofta Gravy

4 onions

4 tomatoes

1-2 green chilies

1 tbsp chopped coriander

3/4 cup cream

1 inch piece of ginger

1/2 tsp cumin

1/4 tsp red chili powder

1/4 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1/2 tsp garam masala

Salt (as per taste)

Oil (as needed)

Recipe for Potato Koftas

Boil the potatoes and grate them. Mix the grated potatoes, gram flour, red chili powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, and salt in a bowl. Make small balls from the mixture. Heat oil in a pan and fry the potato balls until they become light golden.

Recipe for Kofta Gravy

Heat oil in a pan and add finely chopped onions, tomatoes, and green chilies. Fry the mixture until it turns brown. Add ginger, cumin, red chili powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, and garam masala to the pan. Cool the mixture and then grind it in a mixer. Heat some oil in a pan and add the ground spices to it. Add cream to the pan and mix well. Cook the gravy until the oil separates. Add 2 cups of water to the pan and cook until it comes to a boil. Add the prepared koftas to the pan and cook for 2 minutes. Garnish with chopped coriander and serve hot.

Potato koftas are a delicious and easy-to-make dish that can be enjoyed by everyone. Serve them as a snack or as a main course, and watch as your guests rave about the taste. Give this recipe a try and see for yourself!

