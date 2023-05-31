kofta recipe: Here’s the method to make delicious kofta for your dinner!

Cabbage Kofta Recipe: Add a Twist to Your Regular Kofta

If you are tired of eating the same old bottle gourd kofte, it’s time to try something new. How about making cabbage kofta? Yes, you heard it right. Not only is it a unique recipe, but it is also delicious and easy to make. So, let’s get started with the recipe!

Ingredients

Cabbage – 1

Gram flour – half cup

Turmeric powder – half tsp

Coriander powder – half teaspoon

Salt – as per taste

Ginger-garlic paste – 1 tsp

Oil – half cup

Onion – 2 (crushed)

Tomato – 4 (crushed)

Turmeric powder – half tsp

Coriander powder – 1 teaspoon

Red chili powder – half teaspoon

Oil – 1 tsp

Cumin – 1/2 tsp

Salt – as per taste

Recipe

Wash the cabbage thoroughly and chop it finely. Add gram flour, turmeric powder, coriander powder, salt, and ginger-garlic paste to the chopped cabbage in a bowl. Mix them well. Heat oil in a pan and make kofta-sized balls of the prepared batter. Put the koftas in the hot oil and fry till they turn golden brown. Repeat this process for all the koftas and take them out in a plate. For the gravy, make a paste of tomato and onion. Heat some oil in a pan and add cumin seeds. Splutter them. Add tomato and onion paste in the pan and cook for some time. Add turmeric, chili powder, and other spices. Reduce the flame and cook till the oil separates from the spices. Add 2 cups of water and cook till it comes to a boil. Then, add the prepared koftas. Cook it for 1 minute and garnish with green coriander. Your cabbage kofta curry is ready. Serve it with roti, rice, or naan.

So, that’s how you can make delicious cabbage kofta at home. It’s a perfect recipe for those who want to try something new and add a twist to their regular kofta. The best part is that it’s easy to make and requires only a few ingredients. So, next time you want to surprise your family with a unique recipe, try making cabbage kofta.

