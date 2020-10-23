Kohltan Ward Death – Dead : Kohltan Ward Obituary : Destin boy has passed away from the injuries he sustained during a bike accident.

Destin boy Kohltan Ward has passed away from the injuries he sustained during a bike accident, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 20, 2020.

SAD UPDATE: Destin boy Kohltan Ward has passed away from the injuries he sustained during a bike accident last Saturday. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family 🙏 https://t.co/uZSfPLY7Cy — WEAR ABC 3 (@weartv) October 23, 2020

HEARTBREAKING UPDATE: Mother of Kohltan Ward confirms the 11 year old passed away today. Kohltan was hit by a car while riding his bike over the weekend. @weartv pic.twitter.com/88oiKEl531 — Chorus Nylander WEAR (@CNylanderWEAR) October 23, 2020

A young boy was hit by a truck in Destin crossing a crosswalk . He was life flighted to Pensacola. Critical condition, family is hurting terribly.

https://t.co/gq8Ib5KJWs — JC in Destin (@JC_inDestin) October 22, 2020

I came across this tragic story about Kohltan Ward in Destin, Florida, and I believe shows yet again how road design and infrastructure is the primary culprit. Young Kohltan was struck by a driver while riding (or walking, not sure) his bike w/ friends https://t.co/baSKRSe01g — George C. Palaidis (@GCPesq) October 22, 2020

STILL FIGHTING FOR HIS LIFE: 11 year old Kohltan Ward is still hanging on his mother says they haven’t received any significant updates since yesterday still waiting for another test to determine brain activity. Sheriff’s Office says driver was only 16. I’m live @weartv at 4/6 pic.twitter.com/BdfLhjTw2W — Chorus Nylander WEAR (@CNylanderWEAR) October 20, 2020