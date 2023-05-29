“Koila Karhai Recipe”: Quick and Easy Steps to Prepare Koila Karhai Recipe

Introduction

Koila Karhai is a traditional Pakistani dish that is loved by everyone. It is a spicy and flavorful dish that is perfect for a family dinner or a special occasion. The dish gets its name from the coal that is used to infuse the flavors of the spices into the meat. The dish is cooked in a karhai, which is a type of wok that is commonly used in Pakistani cuisine. In this article, we will show you how to make koila karhai in easy steps.

Ingredients

To make koila karhai, you will need the following ingredients:

1 kg of mutton or chicken

3-4 medium-sized onions

2-3 tomatoes

2-3 green chilies

1 tablespoon of ginger paste

1 tablespoon of garlic paste

Salt to taste

1 tablespoon of red chili powder

1 teaspoon of turmeric powder

1 teaspoon of coriander powder

1 teaspoon of cumin powder

1 teaspoon of garam masala powder

1 cup of oil

Coal for smoking

Instructions

Step 1: Marinate the meat

The first step in making koila karhai is to marinate the meat. To do this, wash the meat and cut it into small pieces. In a bowl, add the meat, ginger paste, garlic paste, salt, red chili powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, and garam masala powder. Mix well and let it marinate for at least 30 minutes.

Step 2: Fry the onions

While the meat is marinating, peel and slice the onions. In a karhai, heat the oil and add the onions. Fry the onions until they turn golden brown. This will take about 5-7 minutes.

Step 3: Add the marinated meat

Once the onions are fried, add the marinated meat to the karhai. Mix well and cook on high heat until the meat is browned on all sides. This will take about 10-12 minutes.

Step 4: Add the tomatoes and green chilies

While the meat is cooking, dice the tomatoes and chop the green chilies. Once the meat is browned, add the tomatoes and green chilies to the karhai. Mix well and cook on high heat until the tomatoes are soft and tender. This will take about 5-7 minutes.

Step 5: Smoke the dish

Now it’s time to add the smoke to the dish. To do this, heat a piece of coal until it turns red hot. Place the coal in a small bowl and place the bowl in the center of the karhai. Pour a teaspoon of oil on top of the coal and cover the karhai tightly with a lid. Let the dish smoke for about 5-7 minutes.

Step 6: Serve the dish

Once the dish is smoked, remove the lid and mix everything well. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot with naan or roti.

Conclusion

Koila Karhai is a delicious dish that is easy to make and perfect for any occasion. The smoky flavor of the dish is what makes it stand out from other Pakistani dishes. With the easy steps outlined in this article, you can make this dish in no time. So the next time you’re looking for a spicy and flavorful dish, try making koila karhai.

