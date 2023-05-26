“Konar school arson” today : School in Konar becomes target of arsonists: Education endangered in the shadow of Taliban – Hasht-e Subh Daily

“Konar school arson” today : School in Konar becomes target of arsonists: Education endangered in the shadow of Taliban – Hasht-e Subh Daily

Posted on May 26, 2023

School in Konar Attacked by Unknown Arsonists: Education Endangered in the Presence of Taliban – Hasht-e Subh Daily today 2023.
Unidentified individuals set fire to a school in the Chapa-Dara district of Afghanistan’s Konar province on May 25. The Chambarak school did not have a proper building, according to local sources. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

News Source : Hasht-e Subh Daily

  1. Arson attacks on schools
  2. Education in Taliban-controlled areas
  3. School safety in Konar
  4. Terrorism and education in Afghanistan
  5. Protecting schools from extremist attacks
Post Views: 13

Leave a Reply