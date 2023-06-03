Kongunadu Style Pasiparuppu Arisi Sadam: Kongunadu Style Pasiparuppu Arisi Sadam with Agathi Keerai Poriyal: A Delicious Lunchbox Recipe

Introduction
Lunchbox recipes are often a challenge for working professionals and homemakers who want to pack a healthy and wholesome meal for their loved ones. One such recipe is Pasiparuppu Arisi Sadam, a traditional Kongunadu style recipe that is not only easy to prepare but also packed with nutrition. This dish is accompanied by a delicious Agathi Keerai Poriyal that adds a burst of flavor to the meal. In this article, we will take a closer look at the recipe and how to prepare it.
Pasiparuppu Arisi Sadam – Ingredients
Pasiparuppu Arisi Sadam is a simple yet flavorful rice dish that is perfect for lunchtime. Here are the ingredients you will need to prepare this dish:
• 1 cup raw rice
• 1/2 cup moong dal
• 2 tbsp ghee
• 1 tsp cumin seeds
• 1/2 tsp mustard seeds
• 1 pinch asafoetida
• 1/2 tsp turmeric powder
• Salt to taste
• 3 cups of water
Pasiparuppu Arisi Sadam – Preparation
- Rinse the rice and dal together in water and soak for 10 minutes.
- In a pressure cooker, heat ghee and add cumin seeds, mustard seeds, and asafoetida.
- Once the seeds start to crackle, add the soaked rice and dal mixture, turmeric powder, salt, and 3 cups of water.
- Pressure cook for 4-5 whistles or until the rice is cooked well.
- Serve hot with Agathi Keerai Poriyal.
Agathi Keerai Poriyal – Ingredients
Agathi Keerai Poriyal is a side dish that is made with Agathi leaves. It is a healthy and tasty way to add greens to your diet. Here are the ingredients you will need to prepare this dish:
• 2 cups chopped Agathi leaves
• 1 onion finely chopped
• 2 garlic cloves chopped
• 1/4 cup grated coconut
• 1/2 tsp mustard seeds
• 1/2 tsp urad dal
• 1 dried red chili
• Salt to taste
• 2 tsp oil
Agathi Keerai Poriyal – Preparation
- Wash the Agathi leaves and chop them finely.
- Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds, urad dal, and dried red chili.
- Once the seeds start to crackle, add chopped onion and garlic cloves.
- Saute until the onions turn translucent.
- Add the chopped Agathi leaves, salt, and grated coconut.
- Stir well and cook for 5-7 minutes until the leaves are cooked.
- Serve hot with Pasiparuppu Arisi Sadam.
Conclusion
Pasiparuppu Arisi Sadam with Agathi Keerai Poriyal is a wholesome and nutritious meal that is easy to prepare. The combination of rice and lentils in Pasiparuppu Arisi Sadam provides a good source of protein and carbohydrates, while Agathi Keerai Poriyal adds fiber, vitamins, and minerals to the meal. This recipe is a perfect option for lunch boxes or quick meals. So why wait? Give this recipe a try and enjoy a healthy and tasty meal.
