Kongunadu Style Pasiparuppu Arisi Sadam: Kongunadu Style Pasiparuppu Arisi Sadam with Agathi Keerai Poriyal: A Delicious Lunchbox Recipe

Introduction

Lunchbox recipes are often a challenge for working professionals and homemakers who want to pack a healthy and wholesome meal for their loved ones. One such recipe is Pasiparuppu Arisi Sadam, a traditional Kongunadu style recipe that is not only easy to prepare but also packed with nutrition. This dish is accompanied by a delicious Agathi Keerai Poriyal that adds a burst of flavor to the meal. In this article, we will take a closer look at the recipe and how to prepare it.

Pasiparuppu Arisi Sadam – Ingredients

Pasiparuppu Arisi Sadam is a simple yet flavorful rice dish that is perfect for lunchtime. Here are the ingredients you will need to prepare this dish:

• 1 cup raw rice

• 1/2 cup moong dal

• 2 tbsp ghee

• 1 tsp cumin seeds

• 1/2 tsp mustard seeds

• 1 pinch asafoetida

• 1/2 tsp turmeric powder

• Salt to taste

• 3 cups of water

Pasiparuppu Arisi Sadam – Preparation

Rinse the rice and dal together in water and soak for 10 minutes. In a pressure cooker, heat ghee and add cumin seeds, mustard seeds, and asafoetida. Once the seeds start to crackle, add the soaked rice and dal mixture, turmeric powder, salt, and 3 cups of water. Pressure cook for 4-5 whistles or until the rice is cooked well. Serve hot with Agathi Keerai Poriyal.

Agathi Keerai Poriyal – Ingredients

Agathi Keerai Poriyal is a side dish that is made with Agathi leaves. It is a healthy and tasty way to add greens to your diet. Here are the ingredients you will need to prepare this dish:

• 2 cups chopped Agathi leaves

• 1 onion finely chopped

• 2 garlic cloves chopped

• 1/4 cup grated coconut

• 1/2 tsp mustard seeds

• 1/2 tsp urad dal

• 1 dried red chili

• Salt to taste

• 2 tsp oil

Agathi Keerai Poriyal – Preparation

Wash the Agathi leaves and chop them finely. Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds, urad dal, and dried red chili. Once the seeds start to crackle, add chopped onion and garlic cloves. Saute until the onions turn translucent. Add the chopped Agathi leaves, salt, and grated coconut. Stir well and cook for 5-7 minutes until the leaves are cooked. Serve hot with Pasiparuppu Arisi Sadam.

Conclusion

Pasiparuppu Arisi Sadam with Agathi Keerai Poriyal is a wholesome and nutritious meal that is easy to prepare. The combination of rice and lentils in Pasiparuppu Arisi Sadam provides a good source of protein and carbohydrates, while Agathi Keerai Poriyal adds fiber, vitamins, and minerals to the meal. This recipe is a perfect option for lunch boxes or quick meals. So why wait? Give this recipe a try and enjoy a healthy and tasty meal.

News Source : Savithri Samayal

Source Link :Lunchbox Recipe-Kongunadu Style Pasiparuppu Arisi Sadam Agathi Keeerai Poriyal/