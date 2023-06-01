Koofteh Persian Recipe: Persian Style Meatball Recipe – Koofteh

Koofteh Persian Meatball Recipe

If you are a meat lover and want to try out something new and delicious, then you must try the Koofteh Persian meatball recipe. This recipe is a traditional Persian dish that is made with ground beef, rice, and a variety of spices that give it a unique and flavorful taste. It’s a perfect dish for dinner parties or family gatherings, and it’s sure to impress your guests.

Ingredients

1 pound of ground beef

1/2 cup of rice

1 onion, chopped

1/4 cup of fresh mint, chopped

1/4 cup of fresh parsley, chopped

1 egg

1 teaspoon of turmeric

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

1 teaspoon of cumin

1 teaspoon of salt

1/2 teaspoon of black pepper

1/4 cup of vegetable oil

2 cups of water

Instructions

Wash the rice and soak it in water for at least 30 minutes. In a large bowl, mix the ground beef, chopped onion, chopped mint, chopped parsley, egg, turmeric, cinnamon, cumin, salt, and black pepper. Drain the rice and add it to the bowl with the meat mixture. Mix well until all the ingredients are combined. Shape the mixture into large meatballs, about the size of a small orange. You should be able to make around 6-8 meatballs. In a large skillet, heat the vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Add the meatballs and cook for about 5-7 minutes on each side, or until they are browned on the outside. Remove the meatballs from the skillet and set them aside. In the same skillet, add 2 cups of water and stir to scrape up any browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Add the meatballs back to the skillet and bring the water to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, cover the skillet, and simmer for about 30-40 minutes, or until the meatballs are fully cooked and tender. Serve hot with your favorite side dishes, such as rice or salad.

Tips

Make sure to drain the rice well before adding it to the meat mixture. Excess water can make the meatballs too soft and mushy.

You can also add raisins or chopped nuts to the meat mixture for added flavor and texture.

If you don’t have fresh herbs, you can use dried herbs instead. Just reduce the amount by half.

You can also use a mixture of ground beef and ground lamb for a richer flavor.

Conclusion

The Koofteh Persian meatball recipe is a delicious and unique dish that is sure to impress your guests. With its combination of ground beef, rice, and a variety of spices and herbs, it’s a flavorful and filling meal that is perfect for any occasion. Try this recipe today and enjoy the traditional flavors of Persian cuisine!

Persian meatballs Koofteh Tabrizi Iranian cuisine Middle Eastern recipes Meatball dishes

News Source : International Cuisines

Source Link :Koofteh Persian Meatball Recipe/