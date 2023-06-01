Koofteh Persian Recipe: Persian Style Meatball Recipe – Koofteh

Koofteh Persian Meatball Recipe
If you are a meat lover and want to try out something new and delicious, then you must try the Koofteh Persian meatball recipe. This recipe is a traditional Persian dish that is made with ground beef, rice, and a variety of spices that give it a unique and flavorful taste. It’s a perfect dish for dinner parties or family gatherings, and it’s sure to impress your guests.
Ingredients
- 1 pound of ground beef
- 1/2 cup of rice
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1/4 cup of fresh mint, chopped
- 1/4 cup of fresh parsley, chopped
- 1 egg
- 1 teaspoon of turmeric
- 1 teaspoon of cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon of cumin
- 1 teaspoon of salt
- 1/2 teaspoon of black pepper
- 1/4 cup of vegetable oil
- 2 cups of water
Instructions
- Wash the rice and soak it in water for at least 30 minutes.
- In a large bowl, mix the ground beef, chopped onion, chopped mint, chopped parsley, egg, turmeric, cinnamon, cumin, salt, and black pepper.
- Drain the rice and add it to the bowl with the meat mixture. Mix well until all the ingredients are combined.
- Shape the mixture into large meatballs, about the size of a small orange. You should be able to make around 6-8 meatballs.
- In a large skillet, heat the vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Add the meatballs and cook for about 5-7 minutes on each side, or until they are browned on the outside.
- Remove the meatballs from the skillet and set them aside.
- In the same skillet, add 2 cups of water and stir to scrape up any browned bits from the bottom of the pan.
- Add the meatballs back to the skillet and bring the water to a boil.
- Reduce the heat to low, cover the skillet, and simmer for about 30-40 minutes, or until the meatballs are fully cooked and tender.
- Serve hot with your favorite side dishes, such as rice or salad.
Tips
- Make sure to drain the rice well before adding it to the meat mixture. Excess water can make the meatballs too soft and mushy.
- You can also add raisins or chopped nuts to the meat mixture for added flavor and texture.
- If you don’t have fresh herbs, you can use dried herbs instead. Just reduce the amount by half.
- You can also use a mixture of ground beef and ground lamb for a richer flavor.
Conclusion
The Koofteh Persian meatball recipe is a delicious and unique dish that is sure to impress your guests. With its combination of ground beef, rice, and a variety of spices and herbs, it’s a flavorful and filling meal that is perfect for any occasion. Try this recipe today and enjoy the traditional flavors of Persian cuisine!
