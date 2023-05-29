Korean Cucumber Salad Recipe: SEO keyword – “Korean Cucumber Salad”: Recipe for Korean Cucumber Salad

Korean Cucumber Salad Recipe

Korean cuisine is known for its healthy and delicious dishes. One of the most popular Korean salads is the cucumber salad. This salad is easy to make and is perfect for a refreshing side dish or a light lunch. Here is a simple recipe for Korean cucumber salad that you can make at home.

Ingredients:

2 large cucumbers

1 tablespoon salt

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon gochugaru (Korean chili flakes)

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds

Instructions:

Wash the cucumbers and cut them into thin slices. Place the cucumber slices in a bowl and sprinkle them with salt. Mix well and let them sit for 10 minutes to draw out the excess water. After 10 minutes, rinse the cucumbers with cold water and drain well. In a separate bowl, mix the rice vinegar, sugar, sesame oil, gochugaru, and minced garlic. Add the cucumber slices to the dressing and toss well to coat. Garnish with toasted sesame seeds and serve.

Tips:

Here are some tips to make the perfect Korean cucumber salad:

Use fresh and firm cucumbers for the best texture.

Don’t skip the salting step, as it helps to remove excess water from the cucumbers and makes them crispier.

You can adjust the amount of gochugaru according to your spice preference. If you don’t have gochugaru, you can substitute it with red pepper flakes.

Serve the salad chilled for maximum refreshment.

Variations:

You can easily customize this recipe to your liking by adding or substituting ingredients:

Add sliced onions or scallions for extra flavor.

Substitute rice vinegar with apple cider vinegar or white vinegar.

Use honey or agave nectar instead of sugar for a healthier option.

Add sliced radishes or carrots for some color and crunch.

Conclusion:

Korean cucumber salad is a refreshing and healthy dish that can be enjoyed as a side dish or a light lunch. This easy recipe can be customized to your liking with different ingredients and seasonings. Try making this salad at home and impress your friends and family with your Korean cooking skills!

