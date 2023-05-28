Korean Dumpling Recipe.: Mandu Madness: How to Make the Mouth-Watering Korean Dumplings from ‘Hotel del Luna’

Mandu: The Korean Dumpling that Has Taken the Culinary World by Storm

Korean cuisine has become increasingly popular in recent years, thanks to the extensive use of Korean food in several Korean dramas and movies. This has led to the emergence of Korean shops and restaurants around the world, serving up a variety of Korean dishes, including Mandu, one of the main ingredients of Korean cuisine. This mouthwatering dish was even featured in the popular Korean drama ‘Hotel del Luna’ released in 2019, where we saw Lee Ji-eun aka IU relishing them in the rom-com fantasy drama.

Mandu is a tasty Korean dumpling made with pork or any other non-veg item and vegetables. These dumplings have some spices mixed with tender meat inside, making them bursting with flavour. Mandu can be deep-fried, pan-fried, steamed, or boiled, and are available in different shapes with different fillings. These Korean dumplings have a delicious filling enclosed in delicate wrappers or sheets.

One of the best things about Mandu is its versatility. You can use any meat with Mandu, making it an excellent snack, appetiser, or side dish. They are also an excellent complement to soups and can be served with a main dish. You can even have them as a meal by themselves. With so many options, it’s no wonder that Mandu has taken the culinary world by storm.

If you’re interested in trying your hand at making Mandu at home, check out this easy recipe:

Ingredients for Mandu:

– 1 cup ground pork/ chicken

– 1 finely chopped onion

– 1/2 cup finely chopped cabbage

– 1/2 cup chopped tofu/ boiled soya chunks

– 2-4 finely chopped garlic cloves

– 1 tsp sesame oil

– 2 tbsp soy sauce

– 1 tsp black pepper powder

– 1 packet of dumpling wrappers/ sheets (you can buy them online)

– Salt as per taste

Instructions:

1. In a medium-sized mixing bowl, add all the above-mentioned ingredients one by one and combine them properly.

2. Now in another bowl, add soy sauce, sesame oil, garlic, salt, and black pepper.

3. Pour the sauce combination over the meat and vegetables and mix well.

4. Put a small amount of filling in the centre of each dumpling wrapper.

5. Fill the centre of each dumpling wrapper with roughly 1 spoonful of filling.

6. Wet your finger with water and moisten the wrapper’s edge on half of it.

7. Crimp the edges after folding the wrapper in half and sealing it.

8. You may prepare the dumplings as you like – steam, boil, or fry.

9. Once it is done, have it with your favourite spicy sauce.

In conclusion, Mandu is a delicious and versatile Korean dumpling that has taken the culinary world by storm. With its various fillings and cooking options, it’s no wonder that people around the world have fallen in love with this mouthwatering dish. So, why not try making Mandu at home and enjoy it with your family and friends?

