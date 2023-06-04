Korean Honey Cookie Recipe: Discover the Simple Recipe for Jinny’s Kitchen’s Yakgwa, the Korean Honey Cookie, Perfect for K-Lovers!

Yakgwa: The Classic Deep-Fried Honey Cookie of Korea

Yakgwa is a traditional Korean sweet that has gained immense popularity over the years. It is a deep-fried honey cookie that is prepared with honey, rice wine, sesame oil, and ginger juice. The name ‘yakgwa’ comes from the combination of two syllables, ‘yak’ which means ‘medicine’, and ‘gwa’ which means ‘confection’, so it means ‘medicinal confection’.

These delicious cookies are usually served in the form of flowers, squares, or diamond-shaped pieces and are taken as snacks. Yakgwa is a favorite among Koreans and is often served at special occasions like weddings, birthdays, and Korean Thanksgiving (Chuseok).

Ingredients For Yakgwa (Korean Honey Cookie)

2 cups of flour

2 cup honey

1/4 cup sesame oil

1/2 cup brown rice (malt) syrup

1-inch ginger

2-3 tbsp oil

1 tsp roasted sesame seeds

1/4 cup chopped almonds

How To Make Yakgwa (Korean Honey Cookie)

In a medium-sized mixing bowl, add the flour and sesame oil and mix this by hand until the big lumps are gone and the flour is well blended with the oil. Cover and keep it aside. In another bowl, whisk honey and 1/2 cup of water together. Add this honey liquid to the flour mix and knead it gently with your hands to form a dough. Roll out the dough to a thickness of 1/2 inch on a surface dusted with flour. Cut the dough into 1-inch-long strips and cut it into diamond or rectangular shapes. Keep it aside. To prepare the syrup, combine the honey, ginger, and rice malt syrup, cook the mixture over medium heat, and boil it. Pour it carefully onto another flat pan/dish large enough to hold the cookies in a single layer. Heat the oil over medium heat and fry the cookies in tiny batches, carefully turning them as they puff up and float for 4 to 5 minutes. Put the flame on high and continue frying until the yakgwa turns golden brown. After putting all of the yakgwa in the syrup, give each one a quick turnover to coat. Soak for two to three hours in the syrup. Use a spoon to transfer these cookies to a clean dish. Now it’s ready to serve, garnish it with almonds and sesame seeds.

Yakgwa is not only a delicious treat but also has some medicinal properties due to the use of honey, ginger, and sesame oil. So, next time you want to try something new, give this classic Korean sweet a try.

