Korean Influencer Ahyeong Found Dead in Cambodia, Two Chinese Suspects Arrested

Ahyeong – Korean influencer : Korean influencer found dead in Cambodia; Chinese suspects arrested

A Korean female influencer was found dead in Kandal province, Phnom Penh, wrapped in red cloth. The woman had traveled to Cambodia for a trip and was known on AfreecaTV. Two Chinese suspects were arrested after it was discovered that the woman had died in their nearby medical clinic due to seizures, and they had disposed of her body. The Cambodian authorities have yet to receive the autopsy report, while Korean authorities are calling for a thorough examination. The influencer, who had over 250,000 subscribers on the streaming platform, had announced her retirement plans last year.

