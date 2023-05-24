Korean Maggie Recipe: Sumbul Attempts the Popular Korean Maggie Recipe That’s Taking the Internet by Storm

Sumbul Tries The Viral Korean Maggie Recipe

As a lover of Korean cuisine, I have always been intrigued by the viral Korean Maggie recipe that has been making waves on social media. So, I decided to try it out for myself and see if it lives up to the hype.

Ingredients

1 packet of Maggie noodles

1/2 cup of milk

1/2 cup of water

1/4 cup of cheese

1 tablespoon of butter

1 tablespoon of gochujang (Korean chilli paste)

1 tablespoon of soy sauce

1 teaspoon of minced garlic

1 teaspoon of sesame oil

1 egg

2 slices of cheese (optional)

Instructions

Boil the Maggie noodles in water and cook them according to the instructions on the packet. Drain the noodles and set them aside. In a large pot, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the minced garlic and sauté for a minute. Add the gochujang and soy sauce and stir well. Add the milk and water and bring the mixture to a boil. Add the cooked Maggie noodles and stir well. Add the cheese and stir until it is melted and incorporated into the sauce. Add the sesame oil and stir well. Crack an egg on top of the noodles and cover the pot with a lid. Cook for 2-3 minutes until the egg is cooked to your liking. Top with 2 slices of cheese (optional). Serve hot and enjoy!

My Experience

I have to say, I was pleasantly surprised by how delicious this Korean Maggie recipe turned out. The combination of the spicy gochujang, creamy cheese, and savory soy sauce created a flavor explosion in my mouth. The addition of the egg on top added a nice protein boost and made the dish more filling.

The recipe was also very easy to follow and took only about 15-20 minutes to make. I did have to make a trip to the Korean grocery store to pick up some of the ingredients, but it was well worth it.

The only downside to this recipe was that it was quite heavy and rich, so I wouldn’t recommend it as an everyday meal. However, it would be a perfect comfort food on a cold winter day or as a special treat once in a while.

Conclusion

Overall, I would highly recommend trying out the viral Korean Maggie recipe if you are a fan of Korean cuisine or just looking for a new and exciting way to enjoy instant noodles. It is a delicious and easy recipe that is sure to impress your taste buds.

Korean Maggie recipe Sumbul’s cooking videos Instant noodle hacks Korean cuisine Viral food trends

News Source : India Forums

Source Link :Sumbul Tries The Viral Korean Maggie Recipe/