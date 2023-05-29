Korean-style Fried Chicken Recipe.: 15-Minute Korean-Style Fried Chicken Recipe: Simple and Fast!

Quick and Easy Korean-Style Fried Chicken Recipe | Ready in 15 Minutes!

Are you craving some delicious fried chicken but don’t want to spend hours in the kitchen? Look no further! This Korean-style fried chicken recipe is quick, easy, and ready in just 15 minutes. With a crispy coating and a sweet and spicy sauce, it’s sure to satisfy your cravings.

Ingredients:

1 lb chicken wings

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup cornstarch

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

1/2 cup water

oil for frying

For the sauce:

1/4 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup gochujang (Korean chili paste)

1/4 cup honey

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp sesame oil

1 tsp rice vinegar

1 tsp sesame seeds

Instructions:

In a large bowl, mix together the flour, cornstarch, salt, and black pepper. Add the water and whisk until the batter is smooth. Add the chicken wings to the batter and toss to coat. Heat about 1 inch of oil in a large skillet or wok over medium-high heat. Once the oil is hot, add the chicken wings in batches and fry until golden brown and crispy, about 5-7 minutes per batch. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the wings to a paper towel-lined plate to drain. In a small saucepan, combine the soy sauce, gochujang, honey, garlic, sesame oil, and rice vinegar. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the sauce is thick and bubbly, about 5 minutes. Toss the fried chicken wings in the sauce until they are evenly coated. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and serve immediately.

Conclusion:

This Korean-style fried chicken recipe is the perfect solution for when you want something quick and easy but still packed with flavor. The combination of the crispy coating and the sweet and spicy sauce is sure to satisfy your cravings. Plus, it’s ready in just 15 minutes! Give it a try and enjoy a delicious meal without spending hours in the kitchen.

