Korean-style vegetable soup: Spicy and Flavorful Korean-Style Vegetable and Noodle Soup: A Hearty Bowl of Delight

Korean Sujebi Soup Recipe

If you’re looking for a nourishing and flavorful soup, try making this Korean sujebi soup. This soup has a base similar to traditional chicken soup, with the addition of cabbage, potatoes, scallions, and soy sauce. The handmade noodle dough is similar to dumpling dough, which you can make in a food processor and refrigerate until the soup base has been cooked.

Noodle Ingredients:

2 cups flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1/2 cup cold water, and more as needed

To make the noodles:

In a food processor, combine the flour, salt, and oil. With the motor running, stream in the water through the feed tube until the mixture forms a ball forms. Add more water, 1 tablespoon at a time, if necessary, until the dough comes together. Turn the dough out onto a work surface. Knead briefly to form a smooth ball. Cover tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate.

Chile Crisp Ingredients:

4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 tablespoon crushed red pepper

1 teaspoon sweet paprika

2 tablespoons sesame seeds

1/2 cup vegetable oil

2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil

To make the chile crisp:

In a heatproof bowl, combine the garlic, crushed red pepper, paprika, and sesame seeds. In a small skillet over medium-high heat, heat the oil until it is hot and shimmering. Pour the hot oil over the garlic mixture in the bowl. Stir well. Set aside at room temperature until cool. Stir in the sesame oil.

Soup Ingredients:

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 medium onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

12 cups chicken stock

2 tablespoons soy sauce

Salt, to taste

2 medium carrots, cut into 1/4-inch-thick rounds

2 medium potatoes, coarsely chopped

1 medium head cabbage, cut into 1-inch pieces (8 cups)

4 scallions, thinly sliced , white and green parts separated

To make the soup:

In a soup pot over medium-high heat, heat the oil. Add the onion and garlic, and cook, stirring, for 5 minutes. Add the chicken stock, soy sauce, a large pinch of salt, carrots, potatoes, cabbage, and scallion whites. Bring to a boil, lower the heat, and simmer for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally, or just until the potatoes are tender. Leave the soup on low heat so it’s still simmering. To make the noodles: Grab a small piece of the dough. Pull and stretch it until it is very thin. Tear into 1 to 1 1/2-inch pieces. Drop them into the soup. Once all of the noodles are in, cover the pot. Cook the noodles for 5 minutes, or until they are all floating. Ladle into bowls and top with chile crisp and scallion greens.

These bowls of Korean sujebi soup are satisfying with lots of tastes and textures. Enjoy!

Korean-style soup recipe Vegetable noodle soup Spicy Korean soup Flavorful soup recipe Hearty soup bowls

News Source : Karoline Boehm Goodnick

Source Link :Recipe: Hearty bowls of Korean-style vegetable and noodle soup are spicy and flavorful/