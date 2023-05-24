Jules Kounde : Kounde could leave Barcelona amid interest from Chelsea

According to Diario Sport, Jules Kounde is willing to leave Barcelona if there is an agreement with all parties involved, as Chelsea are showing interest. The 24-year-old Frenchman is reportedly not pleased that Xavi Hernandez has prioritised using him at right-back, rather than his natural position of centre-back, while he is also aware that Inigo Martinez’s pending arrival as a free agent from Athletic Club would see him play on the right more often. Barcelona will now assess the situation to see whether or not Kounde will eventually change his mind. If he does leave, Barcelona are aware that Chelsea may offer a transfer fee of more than €55m, which could make the move of benefit to the Blaugrana.

News Source : ESPN

