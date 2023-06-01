“Kountry Wayne biography”: Kountry Wayne’s Biography, Relationship, Family, Net Worth, Age, Hobbies, and Interesting Facts about his Lifestyle.

Navv Greene, better known as Kountry Wayne, is a comedian, actor, and social media personality. Born on August 12, 1987 in Millen, Georgia, he started his career as a stand-up comedian in 2013. Since then, he has gained a massive following on social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Biography

Kountry Wayne grew up in an impoverished family in Millen, Georgia. He dropped out of high school and worked odd jobs to make ends meet. However, he always had a passion for comedy and started performing at local clubs and events. In 2013, he decided to pursue his dream of becoming a comedian full-time and moved to Atlanta, Georgia.

Relationship

Kountry Wayne has been married twice. His first marriage ended in divorce and he has four children from that marriage. In 2017, he got married to Gena Colley, who is also a comedian and social media personality. The couple frequently collaborates on their comedy shows and social media content. They also have a daughter together.

Family

Kountry Wayne comes from a large family and has seven siblings. He often shares stories and anecdotes about his family in his comedy routines. He is also very close to his children and frequently posts pictures and videos with them on social media.

Net Worth

Kountry Wayne’s net worth is estimated to be around $4 million. He earns a significant amount of money through his comedy shows, social media endorsements, and merchandise sales. He also has a YouTube channel where he posts videos of his comedy shows and has over 1.5 million subscribers.

Age

Kountry Wayne was born on August 12, 1987, which makes him 34 years old as of 2021.

Hobbies

Apart from comedy, Kountry Wayne enjoys playing basketball and spending time with his family. He is also an avid traveler and frequently posts pictures and videos of his trips on social media.

Facts

Kountry Wayne’s real name is Navv Greene.

He started his comedy career in 2013 by performing at local clubs and events.

He gained popularity on social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Kountry Wayne has over 4 million followers on Instagram and over 1.5 million subscribers on YouTube.

He is married to comedian and social media personality Gena Colley and they have a daughter together.

Kountry Wayne has a net worth of around $4 million.

He frequently collaborates with other comedians and social media personalities.

He is known for his clean and family-friendly comedy style.

Kountry Wayne has performed at major comedy festivals and events like the BET Hip Hop Awards and the Essence Festival.

He is also an actor and has appeared in movies and TV shows like “The Trap” and “Wild ‘N Out.”

In conclusion, Kountry Wayne is a talented comedian, actor, and social media personality who has gained a massive following due to his clean and family-friendly comedy style. Despite coming from an impoverished background, he has managed to achieve success through hard work and dedication. With his growing popularity, we can expect to see more of Kountry Wayne in the future.

