“Kountry Wayne Blake Net Worth”: Kountry Wayne Blake: A Comprehensive Look at His Biography, Boyfriend, Age, Net Worth, Family, and Interesting Facts in Blake Sparkles Lifestyle

Blake Sparkles Lifestyle (Kountry Wayne Blake) Biography

Blake Sparkles Lifestyle, also known as Kountry Wayne Blake, is a popular comedian and social media personality. He was born on August 28, 1987, in Waynesboro, Georgia, United States. Blake’s childhood was not easy as he grew up in a broken home. His father was in prison, and his mother struggled with drug addiction. However, Blake’s sense of humor and ability to make people laugh helped him cope with the difficult situation.

Blake’s interest in comedy started at a young age. He would often make jokes and entertain his friends and family. In 2013, Blake decided to pursue a career in comedy and began performing at local clubs and events. His unique style of comedy, which involves storytelling and humor based on his personal experiences, quickly made him a fan favorite.

Boyfriend

Blake Sparkles Lifestyle is currently in a relationship with Gena Colley. The couple has been together for several years and has two children. Gena is also a social media personality and often appears in Blake’s videos and posts.

Age

Blake Sparkles Lifestyle was born on August 28, 1987, which makes him 34 years old as of 2021.

Net Worth

Blake Sparkles Lifestyle’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million. He earns most of his income from his comedy shows, social media sponsorships, and merchandise sales.

Family

Blake Sparkles Lifestyle’s family background is not very well-documented. He has mentioned in interviews that he grew up in a broken home, with his father in prison and his mother struggling with drug addiction. Blake has also talked about his children and his girlfriend, Gena Colley, whom he often features in his social media posts.

Facts

Blake Sparkles Lifestyle’s real name is Wayne Colley.

He has over 5 million followers on Facebook and over 1 million followers on Instagram.

Blake has released a comedy album titled “Hood Superstar.”

He has appeared in several movies and TV shows, including “Wild ‘N Out” and “All About The Money.”

Blake often collaborates with other social media personalities, such as Jess Hilarious and Karlous Miller.

He is known for his catchphrase, “child support is kicking my a**.”

Source Link :Blake Sparkles Lifestyle (Kountry Wayne Blake) Biography, Boyfriend, Age, Net Worth, Family, Facts/

Kountry Wayne Blake Biography Blake Sparkles Lifestyle Age Blake Sparkles Lifestyle Net Worth Kountry Wayne Blake Family Blake Sparkles Lifestyle Facts