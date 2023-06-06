“Kountry Wayne D net worth”: Biography, Family, Relationships, Net Worth, Age, and Facts of Kountry Wayne D (Damien Guio)

Damien Guio Lifestyle (Kountry Wayne D) Biography

Damien Guio, popularly known as Kountry Wayne D, is a comedian, actor, and social media influencer from the United States. He was born on August 29, 1987, in Waynesboro, Georgia. His parents raised him in a large family of nine siblings, and he spent most of his childhood in the southern countryside.

Kountry Wayne D started his career as a comedian by making funny videos and sharing them on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. His videos gained massive popularity, and he soon became a viral sensation. He is known for his unique style of comedy, which involves satire, storytelling, and observational humor.

Relationship and Family

Kountry Wayne D is a married man and has eight children from his previous relationships. He married his current wife, Gena, in 2017, and together they have two children. Despite having a large family, Kountry Wayne D is known for his commitment to his wife and children. He often shares pictures and videos of his family on his social media accounts, showcasing his love for them.

Net Worth

Kountry Wayne D’s net worth is estimated to be around $4 million. He earns most of his income from his stand-up comedy tours, merchandise sales, and brand endorsements. He has collaborated with various brands like McDonald’s, Chevrolet, and T-Mobile, among others. He also has a clothing line called “Kountry Swag,” which sells hats, t-shirts, and other merchandise.

Age

Kountry Wayne D is 34 years old. He was born on August 29, 1987, and celebrated his birthday in 2021.

Facts

Kountry Wayne D’s real name is Damien Guio. He adopted the stage name “Kountry Wayne” because he was born and raised in the southern countryside.

He started his career as a comedian by making funny videos and sharing them on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

Kountry Wayne D is a married man and has eight children from his previous relationships. He married his current wife, Gena, in 2017, and together they have two children.

His net worth is estimated to be around $4 million. He earns most of his income from his stand-up comedy tours, merchandise sales, and brand endorsements.

Kountry Wayne D is known for his unique style of comedy, which involves satire, storytelling, and observational humor.

He has collaborated with various brands like McDonald’s, Chevrolet, and T-Mobile, among others. He also has a clothing line called “Kountry Swag,” which sells hats, t-shirts, and other merchandise.

Despite having a large family, Kountry Wayne D is known for his commitment to his wife and children. He often shares pictures and videos of his family on his social media accounts, showcasing his love for them.

Kountry Wayne D has performed at various comedy clubs and venues across the United States. He has also appeared on television shows like “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” “Wild ‘N Out,” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

He is a devout Christian and often incorporates his faith into his comedy routines. He has said that his goal is to make people laugh while also spreading positivity and uplifting messages.

Kountry Wayne D’s fans often quote his catchphrases, like “Ya heard me” and “Kountry Wayne in the building.” He has a loyal following on social media, with millions of followers on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

In conclusion, Kountry Wayne D is a talented comedian, actor, and social media influencer who has gained massive popularity for his unique style of comedy. He is known for his commitment to his family and his faith and has become a role model for many of his fans. With his growing popularity, it is clear that Kountry Wayne D’s career will continue to thrive in the years to come.

Kountry Wayne D biography Damien Guio relationship Guio family Kountry Wayne D net worth Damien Guio age and facts