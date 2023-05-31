“Kountry Wayne Net Worth”: Biography, Relationship, Net Worth, Profession, Following, Age and Facts of Kountry Wayne’s Partner Shayla Lifestyle

Shayla Lifestyle (Kountry Wayne) Biography, Relationship, Net worth, Profession, Following, Age, Facts.

Shayla Lifestyle, popularly known as Kountry Wayne, is a comedian, actor, and social media influencer from the United States. He rose to fame with his humorous videos on Vine, which gained him a massive following and recognition as a comedian. Today, he is one of the most popular comedians on social media, with millions of followers across various platforms.

Early Life and Career

Shayla Lifestyle, popularly known as Kountry Wayne, was born on August 29, 1987, in Waynesboro, Georgia. He grew up in a large family with six siblings, and he was the youngest. Growing up, Shayla was always interested in making people laugh, and he would often perform skits and impersonations for his family and friends.

In 2013, Shayla started posting videos on Vine, a social media platform that allowed users to upload short, six-second videos. His videos were a hit, and he quickly gained a following for his humorous skits and impersonations. His popularity on Vine led to him being invited to perform at various comedy shows and events.

In addition to his success on Vine, Shayla has also appeared on several television shows, including MTV’s “Wild ‘N Out” and BET’s “Comic View.” He has also released a comedy album titled “Hilarious & Ratchet,” which was well-received by his fans.

Relationship

Shayla Lifestyle has been married twice. His first marriage ended in divorce, and he has three children from his first marriage. In 2019, he got married to Jess Hilarious, a comedian and actress. The couple has a daughter together, and they often post pictures and videos of their family life on social media.

Net Worth

Shayla Lifestyle has an estimated net worth of $4 million. He earns most of his income from his comedy shows, endorsements, and social media presence. He has worked with several brands, including Pepsi, McDonald’s, and Nike.

Profession

Shayla Lifestyle is a comedian, actor, and social media influencer. He is known for his humorous skits, impersonations, and commentary on social media. He has performed at various comedy shows and events, and he has also appeared on several television shows.

Following

Shayla Lifestyle has a massive following on social media, with millions of followers across various platforms. He has over 6 million followers on Instagram, over 2 million subscribers on YouTube, and over 2 million followers on Facebook. He also has a significant following on Twitter, TikTok, and Snapchat.

Age

Shayla Lifestyle was born on August 29, 1987, which makes him 34 years old.

Facts

Here are some interesting facts about Shayla Lifestyle:

He grew up in a small town in Georgia, where he worked various jobs before becoming a comedian.

He started posting videos on Vine in 2013, which gained him a massive following and recognition as a comedian.

He has released a comedy album titled “Hilarious & Ratchet,” which was well-received by his fans.

He has appeared on several television shows, including MTV’s “Wild ‘N Out” and BET’s “Comic View.”

He has been married twice and has four children.

He has an estimated net worth of $4 million.

He is known for his humorous skits, impersonations, and commentary on social media.

He has a massive following on social media, with millions of followers across various platforms.

Conclusion

Shayla Lifestyle, popularly known as Kountry Wayne, is a comedian, actor, and social media influencer from the United States. He rose to fame with his humorous videos on Vine, which gained him a massive following and recognition as a comedian. Today, he is one of the most popular comedians on social media, with millions of followers across various platforms. He has appeared on several television shows and has released a comedy album. Shayla Lifestyle has an estimated net worth of $4 million, and he is known for his humorous skits, impersonations, and commentary on social media.

Source Link :Shayla Lifestyle (Kountry Wayne) Biography, Relationship, Net worth, Profession,Following,age,Facts./

Shayla Lifestyle (Kountry Wayne) Biography Kountry Wayne Relationship Shayla Lifestyle (Kountry Wayne) Net worth Kountry Wayne Profession Shayla Lifestyle (Kountry Wayne) Following