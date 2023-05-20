KP Sreerag : Youth arrested for buying LSD stamps online: KP Sreerag identified as suspect

Youth Arrested for Buying LSD Stamps Online: KP Sreerag Suspected of Possession in Koothuparamba

A youth from Koothuparamba named KP Sreerag has been arrested by the police for purchasing 70 LSD stamps online from Rotterdam, Netherlands. The drugs were discovered when a parcel arrived at the Koothuparamba post office. The seized LSD stamps weigh 1,607 mg and are worth around Rs 3 lakh. The accused has confessed to ordering the stamps from the dark web on May 1. The accused made Bitcoin transactions to purchase LSD after creating a separate account on the dark web. It is important to note that possession of 100 mg LSD can result in up to 10 years of imprisonment. Sreerag has previously been booked by the Koothuparamba Excise for possessing ganja.

News Source : Kerala Kaumudi

