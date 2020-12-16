Kris Smith Death -Dead – Obituary : 42-year-old Louisville, Kentucky activist, was fatally shot on Friday.
Kris Smith has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 15. 2020.
Kris Smith, a 42-year-old Louisville, Kentucky activist, was fatally shot on Friday. Smith, a prominent voice among those raising awareness for Breonna Taylor’s killing, is the second social justice activist in the city to be shot in less than three weeks. https://t.co/TV0wGD3GET
— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) December 13, 2020
