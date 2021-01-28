Krista Roth Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Krista Roth has Died.
Krista Roth has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2021.
University of Illinois Marching Illini 6d · We are devastated to share the unexpected loss of one of our own. Krista Roth was a 4 year member of the Marching Illini who served as trumpet section leader and majored in Chemical Engineering. Our condolences to the Roth Family & all who knew and were impacted by this bright light in our world – With True Illini Spirit!
Source: (20+) Facebook
