Kristen Finn Death -Dead – Obituaries: Whitman-Hanson Regional School District Social studies teacher Kristen Finn has passed away.

By | November 30, 2020
Whitman-Hanson Regional School District. High school social studies teacher Kristen Finn has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 30, 2020.

"A sad day for the Whitman-Hanson Regional School District. High school social studies teacher Kristen Finn has passed away. A @gofundme page has been set up for her family:"

