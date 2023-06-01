“Kristen Taekman Real Housewives”: Kristen Taekman: A Brief Introduction to the Real Housewife

The OGs of The Real Housewives Take Saint Barthélemy by Storm

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is back with its fifth installment, and this time, the OGs of New York City are taking Saint Barthélemy by storm. While the trip might not be all smooth sailing, it promises to be an exciting watch for fans of the show.

Who is Kristen Taekman?

Kristen Taekman is a Connecticut-born fashion model who appeared on Seasons 6 and 7 of The Real Housewives of New York City. Fans might recall her infamous #WineGate incident with Ramona Singer during a canoeing trip in the Berkshires. After just two seasons, Kristen announced her departure from the show in 2015 to focus on her family and new business ventures, including Pop of Color nail polish and her fashion blog, Last Night’s Look.

What Has Kristen Taekman Done Since RHONY?

Before and after RHONY, Kristen was a successful businesswoman, having appeared in editorials for Australian Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, and Glamour. She founded 2nd Street Press in 2009, which was once home to a line of high-end greeting cards. One of her more successful endeavors was Pop of Color nail polishes, which she created in partnership with Ricky’s NYC. Kristen also runs a popular fashion and lifestyle blog, Last Night’s Look, and remains super active on Instagram.

Kristen Featured in RHUGT: RHONY Legacy Lineup

Kristen recently announced that she would be joining Ramona, Sonja Morgan, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, and Kelly Killoren Bensimon for Season 5 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, pegged as RHONY Legacy. The new season will bring some of the ladies back to Saline Beach in Saint Barthélemy, where they previously visited in Season 5 of RHONY.

Where to Catch Up

It’s unclear when Season 5 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip will air, but fans can catch up on Seasons 1, 2, and 3 on Peacock. Fans can also watch The Real Housewives of New York City on the Bravo App and Peacock ahead of the Season 14 premiere on Sunday, July 16th, at 9/8c on Bravo and available to stream the next day on Peacock.

News Source : Jax Miller

Source Link :Who Is Kristen Taekman? What to Know About Real Housewife/