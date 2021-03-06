kristi Hansen Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Kristi hansen and kenny chesney has Died.
Death Notice for Today March 6. 2021
kristi Hansen has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 6. 2021.
Shawn Brennan 4h · Good morning to all my friends. You have all been blessed. Go out abd bless one person. Go out and make a day of happiness. Get up and look in the mirror abd tell your self im a non sinner. Look at your self blessed. Amen. I just want to give kristi Hansen and her daughter a free passage to the heavens above. Go and be free with your daughter. Go blossom with my poets. Be free of life and evil spirits. I also bless her staff consist of all the knuckleheads and leader Kenny Chesney. Bless all of you. Live a life of FREE SPIRITS. BLESS ALL FOREVER.
Source: (1) Facebook
NOTICE.
CONDOLENCES.
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.