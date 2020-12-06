Kristin Benson Death -Dead : Kristin Benson, a Seattle SW was stabbed 12 times & killed.
Kristin Benson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.
Kristin Benson, a Seattle SW was stabbed 12 times & killed.
Still believe defunding the police is a good idea? pic.twitter.com/Rfv6tDvkhM
— ❤️🇺🇸Tracy. JESUS:the reason 4 the season 🇺🇸♥️™ (@BullPup2A) December 5, 2020
Tracy. JESUS:the reason 4 the season ™ @BullPup2A Kristin Benson, a Seattle SW was stabbed 12 times & killed. Still believe defunding the police is a good idea?
