Kristin Cercone Philadelphia Dead : Kristin Cercone 11/17/1894 Voted in PA Election. Kristin Cercone, born November 17th, 1894, voted in the 2020 Pennsylvania General Election…. Don’t believe us? Try it yourself https://pavoterservices.pa.gov/pages/ballottracking.aspx… SMELLS LIKE FRAUD TO ME! (h/t @Ready2Purge

We did find a Kristin Cercone in PA that’s in her 30s. Looks like the numbers were transposed and she was born in 1984. That’d make her 35 right now if she was born on the 17th of November. Found her in the White Pages. Other google searches of her name mention she’s 35. UPDATE

We tried it again and it doesn’t work. I went to the PA website and entered the name, birthday, and county listed above. No record shows with 1894 only with the year 1984. Kristin Cercone was born in 1984 BUT once her record is up you can change the date to 1894 and take a picture.

If you do any further “googling” there is a Kristin cercone , born in 1984……. active resident, so it’s very well it could be a typo. So basically what you’re saying is that literally all votes this election are wrong and you will be glad to recount the states that Trump won.

Just in case someone looks up “ Kristin Cercone ” on twitter. Kristin Cercone is a real person, an university professor of Philadelphia, born in 1984. Seems like the 9 and 8 in the birth year got accidentally swapped, but shes a real and alive person. Simple mistake, no fraud.

We found a few Kristin Cercone’s around Philadelphia from a quick search. Don’t want to drag them into it but they probably either typo’d a form somewhere or someone mis-entered their info. This can happen (and can be a huge pain).

I don’t know who needs to hear this but the *ONLY* dead person that tried to vote in Pennsylvania this cycle was the departed mother of a Luzerne County Republican. 💀👵🏻🗳 https://t.co/ndB1cSokUx — Jawn Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) November 6, 2020