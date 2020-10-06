Kristin Muniz Death – Dead :  Kristin Muniz Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

died. She died unexpectedly of a heart attack, while finishing a 25 mike bike ride with her friends. She had just turned 57 last week.

Kristin and Will Matlack had been married for almost 30 years. She wore my wedding dress on her wedding day! She and Will have three grown kids, Daniel, Ben, and Maya. They must be absolutely, utterly devastated. She also leaves behind her mom Greta, and her brother Gerard. I know their world is rocked.

Kristin lived intentionally. She was deliberate, physically fit, present, and very funny. She was the calmest, smartest woman I ever knew. Kristin was, for years, a public defender for the city of Boston, and she was a law professor at Harvard. Also, Kristin was the best listener-for-understanding I ever knew. Even in casual conversations, she’d ask questions about everything you were saying.

Today I may be the most foolish woman. I had let years go by since we’d spoken. How could I do that? Aside from my sisters and brother, I spent more of my childhood and teens with her and her brother Gerard than with anyone else. We even shared homes a season or two.

I can perfectly hear her voice in my memory. I remember just how she laughed.