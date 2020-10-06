Kristin Muniz Death – Dead : Kristin Muniz Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
Kristin Pilar Muniz has died, according to a statement posted online on October 10. 5, 2020.
We learned of the deceased through the following tribute posted on social media.,
Monica Pope wrote on Facebook.
Yesterday, my cousin Kristin PilarMuniz
died. She died unexpectedly of a heart attack, while finishing a 25 mike bike ride with her friends. She had just turned 57 last week.
Kristin and Will Matlack had been married for almost 30 years. She wore my wedding dress on her wedding day! She and Will have three grown kids, Daniel, Ben, and Maya. They must be absolutely, utterly devastated. She also leaves behind her mom Greta, and her brother Gerard. I know their world is rocked.Kristin lived intentionally. She was deliberate, physically fit, present, and very funny. She was the calmest, smartest woman I ever knew. Kristin was, for years, a public defender for the city of Boston, and she was a law professor at Harvard. Also, Kristin was the best listener-for-understanding I ever knew. Even in casual conversations, she’d ask questions about everything you were saying.Today I may be the most foolish woman. I had let years go by since we’d spoken. How could I do that? Aside from my sisters and brother, I spent more of my childhood and teens with her and her brother Gerard than with anyone else. We even shared homes a season or two.I can perfectly hear her voice in my memory. I remember just how she laughed.I loved Kristin. But today I have regrets. I have to put them aside for now. Last night her brother asked me to pray rosaries for her. I’m asking you to pray rosaries for her, too.
Eternal rest grant unto Kristin, O Lord. You made her for Yourself, you made her to live forever in Your light and love. Let it be so, Lord. Make it so. Rain down on her wrecked and grieving family a peace that can only come from You. Let us find, in our shared memories of love, Your presence and Your consolation. Jesus, only You can do this. Please do this. In Your Holy name I pray. Amen.
Derecka Purnell wrote
sending lots of love to the Harvard CJI family. Kristin Muniz touched so many of us. I can’t even believe this, it seems so unreal.
I was just thinking about her the other day, how she used to come to Belinda Hall for our lectures and show up for protests. Sending so much strength and love and light to her family.
