Kristin Parent Death -Dead – Obituary : Kristin Parent, 35yo Radiology Tech, Tulsa Oklahoma, died of #covid19 has Died .
Kristin Parent, 35yo Radiology Tech, Tulsa Oklahoma, died of #covid19 has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.
Kristin Parent, 35yo Radiology Tech, Tulsa Oklahoma, died of #covid19 12/4. She was bright and smart and full of love. Her family of 7 is missing her, her two youngest children are under 3. #healthcareheroes #WearAMaskhttps://t.co/8hisvyIUjz pic.twitter.com/nq6kSV8nRC
— US HCWs Lost to Covid19 (@CTZebra) December 17, 2020
US HCWs Lost to Covid19 @CTZebra Kristin Parent, 35yo Radiology Tech, Tulsa Oklahoma, died of #covid19 12/4. She was bright and smart and full of love. Her family of 7 is missing her, her two youngest children are under 3. #healthcareheroes #WearAMask
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.