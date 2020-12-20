Kristin Parent Death -Dead – Obituary : Kristin Parent, 35yo Radiology Tech, Tulsa Oklahoma, died of #covid19 has Died .

By | December 20, 2020
Kristin Parent, 35yo Radiology Tech, Tulsa Oklahoma, died of #covid19 has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.

US HCWs Lost to Covid19 @CTZebra Kristin Parent, 35yo Radiology Tech, Tulsa Oklahoma, died of #covid19 12/4. She was bright and smart and full of love. Her family of 7 is missing her, her two youngest children are under 3. #healthcareheroes #WearAMask

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

