Kristina Miller Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Kristina Miller has Died.

Marie Goodman 23h · With a broken heart I would like to say that my precious, beautiful, Grandaughter passed away giving birth to her son Wade, Such a DEVISTATING loss for all that knew and loved Kristina, She was a happy bride of 2 years and married to a wonderful young man Shane Miller, Please keep her family and son Wade I your prayers, REST IN peace sweet Angel, I love you, Nanny

Catherine Quigley Fox

May memories of Kristina and the love of family and friends surround you and give you strength in the days ahead. Thinking of you and wishing you peace and comfort as you remember Kristina. Praying for you, baby Wade, Shane, his family and yours for God to comfort you and give you courage to face the days ahead. My heart breaks for you I’m so very sorry for your loss. May your dear sweet Kristina rest peacefully in the hands of our loving Lord.

Stephanie Lynn Tompkins

Your granddaughter was beautiful! I’m so sorry for you and your family’s loss. Thoughts and prayers sent for comfort during this tough time.

Brenda Lawrence

I’m so sorry – to hear Aunt Marie Goodman ! I’m still in shock! I just can’t believe that this happened to her! I’ve been praying – that everything goes alright for Wade! Sending prayers – for everyone! Love you !

Lisa Petrie

I am so sorry! This is heartbreaking! Prayers for her husband, precious son and family.

Kimberly Lawrence

Life isn’t fair! She was such a sweet, loving, caring, beautiful young woman! She would of been a great mom & she couldn’t wait either! God please take care of our beautiful angel . We love u Tina!

