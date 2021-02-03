Kristina Perfetti Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Howard T. Ennis School Principal Kristina Perfetti has Died .

Howard T. Ennis School Principal Kristina Perfetti has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

The Indian River School District is saddened to inform our community that Howard T. Ennis School Principal Kristina Perfetti passed away on February 2, 2021. For more details, click below.https://t.co/L1RZnh22BG — Indian River Schools (@IndianRiverDE) February 3, 2021

