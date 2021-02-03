Kristina Perfetti Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Howard T. Ennis School Principal Kristina Perfetti has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 3. 2021
Howard T. Ennis School Principal Kristina Perfetti has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
The Indian River School District is saddened to inform our community that Howard T. Ennis School Principal Kristina Perfetti passed away on February 2, 2021. For more details, click below.https://t.co/L1RZnh22BG
— Indian River Schools (@IndianRiverDE) February 3, 2021
Indian River Schools @IndianRiverDE The Indian River School District is saddened to inform our community that Howard T. Ennis School Principal Kristina Perfetti passed away on February 2, 2021. For more details, click below.
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.