Kristopher Brannon Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :The Sonics Guy has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 12. 2021

Kristopher Brannon has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.

Saddened to learn that Tacoma lost an icon. During his relentless push to have the NBA return to the area, Kristopher Brannon – also known as Sonics Guy – would enjoy basketball games and amateur boxing in Memorial Fieldhouse. pic.twitter.com/McIrIx3HHN — Puget Sound Loggers (@PSLoggers) February 12, 2021

Tributes

Derek Young

We’re reading tonight that Kristopher Brannon, aka Sonics Guy, a frequent visitor to our Thursday night runs and a character around town that was impossible to miss, passed away today. RIP, friend.

Josette Osuna Parker

He must have sent a message. Last night I was folding baby’s laundry…her new Sonic’s shirt was on the top and I thought of Kris as I put her shirt away.

Choi Halladay

You could always count on Chris for a warm hello and good-natured ribbing that was sent and received with equal humor. An oversized personality in a town that needs one.

Jon Rasmussen

Wow very sad! Tacoma has lost a great man !

Nina Osberg

RIP. My heart goes out to his mother. She lived close to where I once lived.

Sarah Melde

I enjoyed seeing him so much and I believed in his message. RIP sir. Have a great journey.

Nils Wickman

One time at a Rainiers game, my kid was playing on the grass hill when I ball was hit foul into the corner. A guy, rushing to see if he’ll be given the ball, plowed my kid over and proceeded to the wall begging for the ball. Kris witnessed this and dropped everything to check on my kid. I wasn’t far behind. He was gentle, sweet and gave my kid one of his pins. You can tell the quality of a person in little moments like that.

I’m so sorry for the loss to his friends and family, and to our city.